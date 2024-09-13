DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 20,356 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $145,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in AMETEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 1.0 %

AME opened at $166.88 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.81.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.