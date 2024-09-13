DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,305 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Amgen worth $220,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 547.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after buying an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after buying an additional 1,377,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 28,684.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,924,000 after buying an additional 830,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $330.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.75 and a 200 day moving average of $303.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

