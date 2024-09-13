DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,675 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $450,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

TMO opened at $614.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $590.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Read Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.