DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $133.32 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,408 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.34% of Quanta Services worth $133,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 581.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 99,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after purchasing an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,418.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.84. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

