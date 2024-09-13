DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,116 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.35% of Electronic Arts worth $129,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

