DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 211,746 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $236,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average is $116.73. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.