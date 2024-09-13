DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 117,756 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117,756 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Progressive were worth $123,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Progressive by 46.5% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.29.

Shares of PGR opened at $249.48 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $134.34 and a twelve month high of $254.83. The stock has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

