Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.000 EPS.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.70.

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

