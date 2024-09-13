Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) CEO Barry C. Mccarthy Purchases 2,820 Shares of Stock

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,805.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DLX opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $846.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,406,000 after acquiring an additional 171,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,548,000 after acquiring an additional 130,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 121,042 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,907,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

