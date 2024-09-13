Denali Therapeutics’ (DNLI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

