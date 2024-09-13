Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.19. 72,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,859,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DML. National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 target price on Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price target on Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.28.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1,412.07%. The company had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

