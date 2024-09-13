Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $163.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.87 and its 200-day moving average is $139.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

