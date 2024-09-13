Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.92) to GBX 2,700 ($35.31) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.54) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.23) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.46) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.08) to GBX 3,100 ($40.54) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.77) to GBX 2,590 ($33.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,715 ($35.50).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,062 ($26.96) on Monday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,238.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,262.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,001.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,407.77%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($22,361.92). 9.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

