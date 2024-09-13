Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $109.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $107.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on CL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $106.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.04.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

