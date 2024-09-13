Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,181,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 777,912 shares.The stock last traded at $131.33 and had previously closed at $133.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 16.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 461.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

