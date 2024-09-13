Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.39. 54,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 195,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $943.64 million, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Digi International by 687.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 92.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

