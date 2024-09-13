DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the August 15th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DigiAsia Stock Performance

DigiAsia stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,293. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09. DigiAsia has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

About DigiAsia

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

