DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the August 15th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
DigiAsia Stock Performance
DigiAsia stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,293. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09. DigiAsia has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $13.99.
About DigiAsia
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DigiAsia
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for DigiAsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiAsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.