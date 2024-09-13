Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,175,085 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 930% from the previous session’s volume of 599,276 shares.The stock last traded at $43.39 and had previously closed at $43.42.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,334,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.