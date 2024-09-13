Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

