Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 29.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $185,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

