Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,296,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.