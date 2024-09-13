Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) is WPWealth LLP’s 4th Largest Position

WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,279 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WPWealth LLP owned 1.52% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $41,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,156.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 143,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFSD stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

