Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the August 15th total of 333,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.2529 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

