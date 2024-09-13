Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the August 15th total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,294,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

NVDD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDD. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth $81,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.