Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the August 15th total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,294,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.3 %
NVDD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $28.21.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
