Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $90.33

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.33, but opened at $87.34. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $85.78, with a volume of 345,506 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $875.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,493,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

