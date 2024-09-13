Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Up 8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.63. 101,628,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 73,137,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,683,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

