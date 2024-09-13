Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Up 8%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) shares shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.63. 101,628,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 73,137,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,683,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.