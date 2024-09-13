Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 5.6%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.19. 7,311,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 19,663,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $9,192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,918,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 957.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

