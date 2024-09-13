Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 105,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 243,590 shares.The stock last traded at $88.29 and had previously closed at $87.82.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 800,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,052,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 362,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 142,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

