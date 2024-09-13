Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 105,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 243,590 shares.The stock last traded at $88.29 and had previously closed at $87.82.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
