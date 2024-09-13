Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Dollar Tree worth $83,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.97.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

