Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$147.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$126.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$139.18.

TSE:DOL opened at C$135.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$89.76 and a 1 year high of C$137.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$131.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.85.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 324.09%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.4967696 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total transaction of C$1,830,693.00. In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total transaction of C$1,830,693.00. Also, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total transaction of C$343,051.07. Insiders sold a total of 26,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

