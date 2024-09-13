Dominique Girard Sells 20,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.49, for a total transaction of C$2,269,800.00.

Dominique Girard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.29, for a total value of C$546,450.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total value of C$1,147,630.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.3 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 396,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,033. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$113.99. The company has a market cap of C$57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.3998976 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.547 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

