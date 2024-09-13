Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.83. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Donaldson by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 367,705 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 256,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

