Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Research Coverage Started at CJS Securities

Analysts at CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. CJS Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $159,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,448.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $445,116. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 404.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dorman Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

