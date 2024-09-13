Douglas (Doug) Flynn Acquires 217,438 Shares of ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME – Get Free Report) insider Douglas (Doug) Flynn acquired 217,438 shares of ImExHS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$102,195.86 ($68,130.57).

ImExHS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

ImExHS Company Profile

ImExHS Limited offers cloud-based medical imaging solutions in Australia and internationally. It offers a medical imaging software that is focused on the development and sale of modular imaging systems, which include information systems for radiology, cardiology, and pathology, as well as a picture archiving and communications system.

