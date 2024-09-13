Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Douglas Emmett traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 55033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

View Our Latest Report on Douglas Emmett

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.