Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Douglas Emmett traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 55033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

