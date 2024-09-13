DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,938,000 after buying an additional 747,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $192,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after buying an additional 2,528,503 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,403,000 after buying an additional 663,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,829,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.4 %

DraftKings stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,537 shares of company stock valued at $44,784,070 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

