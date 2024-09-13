Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Buys 56,600 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 56,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.78 per share, with a total value of C$1,006,393.28.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 39,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.82 per share, with a total value of C$743,247.80.
- On Monday, June 17th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,625.00.
D.UN stock opened at C$20.46 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$24.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
