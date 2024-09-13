Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Buys 56,600 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 56,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.78 per share, with a total value of C$1,006,393.28.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

On Wednesday, June 19th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 39,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.82 per share, with a total value of C$743,247.80.

On Monday, June 17th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,625.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

D.UN stock opened at C$20.46 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$24.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.