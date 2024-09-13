DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Shares Up 43.1%

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 43.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.29 and last traded at C$12.21. Approximately 84,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 44,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -940.00%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

