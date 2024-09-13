Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Up 400.9% in August

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 400.9% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 5.5 %

TAKOF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 26,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.