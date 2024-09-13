Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,406 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 68.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,397,000 after purchasing an additional 790,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,361,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Dropbox by 7,701.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after acquiring an additional 517,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 154.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 819,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 497,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,016,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,690. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

