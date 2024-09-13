DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

DSDVY stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.82. 23,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,500. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

