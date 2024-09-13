Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.44. 1,761,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,268 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,206,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

