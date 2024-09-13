DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.81 and last traded at $46.08. 46,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 104,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $787.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $445.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $32,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 125.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 63.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 35,011 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
