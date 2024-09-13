DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.81 and last traded at $46.08. 46,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 104,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $787.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $445.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,500 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 619,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,348,983. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $32,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 125.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 63.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 35,011 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.