Dymension One Day Volume Tops $10.80 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002423 BTC on exchanges. Dymension has a market cap of $292.58 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dymension has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,033,171,012 coins and its circulating supply is 202,752,440 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

