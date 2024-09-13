DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $0.67. DynaResource shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 2,004 shares traded.
DynaResource Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.
DynaResource Company Profile
DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.
