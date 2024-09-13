Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John Cox acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,042,842.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,207.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.