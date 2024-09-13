e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 4.1%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.99 and last traded at $119.40. 1,081,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,725,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,940,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 210,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

