Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Eagle Point Income Stock Down 0.5 %

EIC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,115. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

