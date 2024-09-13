Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 6,293 iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $86.03.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

