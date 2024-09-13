Eagle Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,029 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $120.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.06.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

